Dozens Of New Charges Filed Against Colorado Supermarket Shooter

By Bill Galluccio

April 22, 2021

Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, have filed 43 additional charges against the 22-year-old accused of killing ten people at a King Soopers on March 22. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is now facing a 54-count complaint that includes 32 counts of attempted murder, ten counts of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine while committing a crime, and one count of first-degree assault. He was already facing ten charges of first-degree murder.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the mass shooting.

"I know that in other mass shootings that have taken place across the United States, there've been times when they've been unable to ever identify a motive. And you don't need motive to prove that someone acted with intent and after deliberation in court. But in our community, and especially for those families, they want to know why. So we're going to keep working as hard as we can to uncover that," Boulder district attorney Michael Dougherty said.

If convicted, Alissa faces life in jail without the possibility of parole. He will not face the death penalty because Colorado eliminated it last year. During his first court appearance on March 25, public defenders said they needed time to evaluate his "mental illness." He did not enter a plea to the charges, and his next court date is scheduled for May 25.

Photo: Getty Images

