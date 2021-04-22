Eva Mendes Ignites Parenting Debate With Quote About Spanking Children

Eva Mendes' post about spanking children has ignited a debate among parents.

On Tuesday (April 20), the actress took to Instagram to share a quote comparing spanking children to abusive marriages. "Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage," the quote read and the comment section went wild. Mendes, who shares two daughters with husband Ryan Gosling, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, jumped into the mix to share her own commentary on the matter.

"Love you but completely disagree," one fan wrote in a lengthy response. "The goal in raising kids is not to have to spank, but it’s correcting before they can reason behavior out with you. Completely different than hitting someone. That's not correcting behavior. We raised 5 respectful love kind kids that were a joy to be around. Good fruit shows from loving correction."

Mendes showed some love to the user, replying, "I totally respect you. Thank you for a respectful comment. So nice to disagree with respect. I found the quote powerful and wanted to pass it on. Lotsa love to you and yours."

When another user said that being spanked as a child turned her into a "respectful adult," the star offered equal love to the user. "Thank you for your comment. So happy to agree to disagree," Mendes wrote. "Want this page to offer that in a loving way. We all parent in our own way and I have no idea what I’m doing most of the time. This didn't come with a manual, so when there’s something that resonates with me, I pass it on. Lotsa love."