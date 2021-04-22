The Foo Fighters unveiled an animated video for their latest Medicine at Midnight single "Chasing Birds" this week and appropriately shared the psychedelic visuals on every stoner's favorite holiday, 4/20. The clip sees the band (in cartoon form) tripping out while stuck in the desert in search for water. After encountering a talking cactus and melting into piles of fleshy goop, the band's members get swallowed whole when the sand beneath their feet turns into a giant monster mouth. From there, they have to find their way through a dark, obstacle-filled labrinth before finally emerging back into daylight. Along the way, the Foos dropped in a number of Easter eggs from videos past, including "Everlong," "The Pretender" and "Monkey Wrench."

Watch the surreal "Chasing Birds" video above and see if you can find all the Easter eggs.

Dave Grohl and his mom recently shared the first trailer for their new show Cradle To Stage and revealed its premiere date.

Guests on the series include Brandi Carlile and her mother Teresa; Miranda Lambert and her mother Bev; Rush's Geddy Lee and his mother Mary Weinrib; Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave's Tom Morello and his mother Mary; and Pharrell Williams and his mother Dr. Carolyn Williams.

"I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it's the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist's greatest muse," Grohl said of the series in a press release. "Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music."

From Cradle To Stage is slated to premiere May 6 on Paramount+.

Photo: Andreas Neumann