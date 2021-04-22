Here's How To Get Involved On Earth Day In Dallas-Fort Worth

April 22 is Earth Day!

It's a yearly reminder to love and care for the planet we call home. The best thing is you don't have to go very far to give back to the globe and little everyday choices can have the biggest impact.

Here's some things you can do in DFW to celebrate Earth Day:

Recycle:

Find ways to reduce the use of plastics or reuse the items you already have. Instead of tossing things you no longer need in the trash, try recycling. Dallas and Fort Worth have robust residential recycling programs. If you need to get rid of something specific, like old ceramic tiles or a bunch of batteries, TimeToRecycle.com lists places throughout DFW that'll recycle them for you.

Pick up trash:

If you're walking around the park or even your neighborhood, take a bag with you to pick up any litter in your path. It's an easy way to keep the city beautiful and trash out of local waterways. The city and local wildlife organizations are always looking volunteers to help clean up and collect trash, too. Go to the Dallas City Hall website or Litter Free Dallas to see available opportunities.

Shop locally:

Supporting local businesses helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution because local goods don't have to travel as far to get to you. It's also a good way to boost the local economy and workforce. Don't know where to start? Try your nearest farmers market or check out Visit Fort Worth or the D Magazine directory.

Visit a museum:

Local museums are hosting Earth Day exhibits that either run until the end of the week or the end of the month. The Dallas Arboretum is hosting kid-friendly Earth Day event on Saturday that's full of outdoor activities. The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is hosting a virtual earth week that includes crafts and educational videos.

The EarthXFilm Festival is going on until Sunday, April 25. The festival is going on online and in person at DFW theaters.

Photo: Getty Images