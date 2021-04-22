Here's How To Get Involved On Earth Day In San Antonio

April 22 is Earth Day!

It's a yearly reminder to love and care for the planet we call home. The best thing is you don't have to go very far to give back to globe and little everyday choices can have the biggest impact.

Here's some things you can do in San Antonio to celebrate Earth Day:

Recycle:

Find ways to reduce the use of plastics or reuse the items you already have. Instead of tossing things you no longer need in the trash, try recycling. San Antonio has a robust recycling collection program to make it easier on homeowners. SARecycles.org will tell you what's the pickup date for your address and has a list of what should and shouldn't go in the blue bin.

Pick up trash:

If you're walking around the park or even your neighborhood, take a bag with you to pick up any litter in your path. It's an easy way to keep the city beautiful and trash out of the local rivers and waterways. The city is taking part in the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 24 and the parks department is always looking for volunteers to help maintain local green spaces.

Plant a tree:

There's so many benefits to planting native tree species. It gives you free shade and clean air while providing a home to local wildlife. The city is giving away free trees at Woodlawn Lake Park and Howsman Elementary on Saturday, April 24.