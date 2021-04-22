Here's How To Get Involved On Earth Day In San Antonio
By Anna Gallegos
April 22, 2021
April 22 is Earth Day!
It's a yearly reminder to love and care for the planet we call home. The best thing is you don't have to go very far to give back to globe and little everyday choices can have the biggest impact.
Here's some things you can do in San Antonio to celebrate Earth Day:
Recycle:
Find ways to reduce the use of plastics or reuse the items you already have. Instead of tossing things you no longer need in the trash, try recycling. San Antonio has a robust recycling collection program to make it easier on homeowners. SARecycles.org will tell you what's the pickup date for your address and has a list of what should and shouldn't go in the blue bin.
Pick up trash:
If you're walking around the park or even your neighborhood, take a bag with you to pick up any litter in your path. It's an easy way to keep the city beautiful and trash out of the local rivers and waterways. The city is taking part in the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 24 and the parks department is always looking for volunteers to help maintain local green spaces.
Plant a tree:
There's so many benefits to planting native tree species. It gives you free shade and clean air while providing a home to local wildlife. The city is giving away free trees at Woodlawn Lake Park and Howsman Elementary on Saturday, April 24.
🌳 Tree Adoption in celebration of #EarthWeek🌎 at Woodlawn Lake Park! About 200 1-gallon native trees will be distributed. 🙌 Patrons will be directed to line up (park) in the Woodlawn Gym parking lot. Staff will be onsite. Hope to see you there. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Wsnh2WmN7d— SAParksandRec (@SAParksandRec) April 21, 2021
Because you asked for it, we delivered!— Councilman Manny Pelaez (@District8Manny) April 19, 2021
Join me for another “Green Giveaway” this Saturday, April 24, at 8 am at Howsman Elementary. 🌳🚘
*Please note: We will not start loading trees into vehicles until the official event start time of 8 am. Limit 1 tree per vehicle.* pic.twitter.com/b5RE1qja40
Become a River Warrior:
The San Antonio River Authority calls its volunteers River Warriors. Volunteers help clean the rivers, plant native grasses and trees, and are citizen scientists for the agency. Adults and teens 15 and older can sign up, but SARA also has family friendly activities to help protect one of the city's most valuable resource.
Shop locally:
Supporting local businesses helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution because local goods don't have to travel as far to get to you. It's also a good way to boost the local economy and workforce. Don't know where to start? Try your nearest farmers market or check out SA Current's directory of locally owned businesses.
Photo: Getty Images