Jennifer Lopez Is Looking For A Man She Trusts After Alex Rodriguez Split

By Emily Lee

April 22, 2021

It's over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The pair recently called off their engagement after intense speculation began swirling about their relationship status. As Lopez looks to her future, she's hoping to find somebody she can truly trust.

Ahead of their split, Lopez "was always aware of the rumors of [Rodriguez] cheating or him messaging other girls," a source told Us Weekly. "You can say that for sure [that] played a part in why the engagement ended,” the source continued. “She wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around.”

Another insider echoed these sentiments to People, revealing Lopez no longer trusted her fiance. "There are too many issues that are unresolved," the anonymous friend said. "She has been pretty miserable and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."

The first source assured Us Weekly that Lopez will be alright following the heartbreaking split. “She’s a super strong woman inside and out,” the source said.

Though their relationship did not work out, Lopez and Rogriguez remain business partners in a number of endeavors. They also hope to remain friendly as their children have grown quite close over the past few years.

Photo: Getty

