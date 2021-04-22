John Travolta Says Dancing with Princess Diana Felt Like 'A Fairytale'

John Travolta famously danced with Princess Diana at a White House state dinner in November 1985. The iconic photos show the pair spinning about the room while former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy Reagan watch with smiles in the background.

While chatting with Esquire Mexico, the Grease actor looked back on the special moment he shared with the late Princess of Wales. "I didn't think they'd ask me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honor of doing so, and I thought, 'There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all,' " Travolta shared.

"That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun," the 67-year-old actor continued. "That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task."

Travolta appropriately described the moment as being like a "fairytale." The few minutes he and Princess Diana shared oon the dance floor has become a cherished memory for him, too.

"Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It's midnight. The stage is like a dream," Travolta recalled. "I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance. She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale."

"Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday?" Travolta added. "I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment."

Photo: Getty