Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Royal Romance: A Complete Timeline

After three years of dating, William and Kate briefly called off their relationship. The split occurred in early 2007 and Kate spent her 25th birthday in London without William, who was completing military pilot training at the time.

“Well, I think to be honest, I wouldn’t believe everything you read in the paper, but in that particular instance we did split up for a bit,” William told reporter Tom Bradby after he and Kate announced their engagement in 2010. “We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better.”

Kate added the she "wasn’t very happy" about their split at the time. "But actually it made me a stronger person," she added. "You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time."

Kate and William reconcile later that year.