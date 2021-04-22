Megan Thee Stallion is taking some time off from social media to prepare for "what's next."

Taking to her platforms, Meg shared that she is "recharging" and is entering a "period of regeneration" in a futuristic video, paired with a few photos along the same theme showing her recharge in a water-filled tube and a closeup with her eyes closed and mask on.

In the video, Megan shared, "Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next." She continued, "... In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach."

Then she addressed her fans and said, "Thee Hotties; lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!"

The star also added in a tweet, "I’ll be back when it’s time."