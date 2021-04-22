Meghan Markle & Archie Talked To The Queen Before Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry returned to his home country for the first time in over a year last week to attend Prince Philip's funeral. His pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, was not able to join him for the long journey after her doctor's advised her to stay put.

Despite being unable to attend the funeral in person, Meghan sent a wreath with a handwritten note to St. George's Chapel and watched services on television. She also made sure to reach out to Queen Elizabeth to offer her condolences and support.

"Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral," a source told People. "Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week."

It's unclear whether Meghan spoke with Her Majesty over the phone or via a video chat, Prince Harry revealed back in February that both his grandparents were pretty adept at navigating Zoom calls throughout the pandemic. "They've seen Archie running around," the Duke of Sussex told James Corden.

Meghan and Harry stayed in close contact while they were apart, as well. "She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry," the insider explained. "He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn't wanted him to worry."

Harry is set to return to London again in July to help his brother, Prince William, unveil the statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. The brothers commissioned the statue together back in 2017.

