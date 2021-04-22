Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the happy news that they're expecting their second child together. Though their daughter is expected to arrive early this summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still searching for the perfect name for their little girl.

According to an Us Weekly source, Harry and Meghan want their daughter's name “to have meaning." When picking out their son Archie's name, Harry and Meghan subtly paid tribute to Harry's late mother Princess Diana, as one of her royal ancestors was Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland. While they opted for the shorter version of the name, Archie carries a beautiful meaning itself, as well. In Scotland, the name means "true and bold," while in Germany Archie means "truly brave."

Though Harry and Meghan "have not settled" on a name for their daughter just, yet, they do have "some top picks" they both like. Royal watchers placing bets on what the couple will name their daughter believe the Sussexes will ultimately want to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth with their choice. The name Lily has shot up as a popular choice in recent days as Her Majesty was known as 'Lilbet' as a child.

As Meghan's due date inches close, Harry and Meghan "are beyond excited to have a larger family unit," the source explained. The couple has previously confirmed they will only have two children.

