NBA Player Accused Of Violating Safety Protocols By Visiting Strip Club

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to miss playing time due to a violation of the NBA's health and safety protocols after visiting a Miami strip club with injured teammate Sterling Brown, which eventually led to Brown being assaulted earlier this week.

Sources told ESPN Porter was present during the incident, which took place hours before the Rockets' loss to the Miami Heat on Monday (April 19.)

Porter played in Monday's game and recorded 18 points, three assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes of action. The second-year guard is expected to be out until at least Sunday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas announced prior to the team's loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (April 21) night.

The NBA's health and safety protocols limit where players can go during road games amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami-Dade police responded to a fight at the strip club at 6:53 a.m. on Monday and found Brown with "multiple lacerations throughout his body" upon arrival.

Brown, who has been inactive due to a knee injury, was taken to a local hospital, ESPN reports. The Rockers confirmed Brown suffered facial lacerations from an assault by individuals he "had no prior knowledge of or interaction with" and was expected to make a full recovery prior.

Brown has returned to Houston and is recovering from the incident.

"He was assaulted and he has bumps and bruises and stuff like that, so stuff like that usually gets a little bit worse ... before it gets better," Silas said.

Porter, a former first-round pick, was acquired by the Rockers via trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in January. The Cavs shipped the guard to Houston amid off-court issues, while Houston sent back a top-55 protected second-round pick.

Porter has been a bright spot for a struggling Rockets team that initially sent him to the G Leage bubble before making his debut. The former USC standout was averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 assists in 21 games for Houston prior to Monday's incident.

