People From Wisconsin Turn To Google For Breakup Help, Data Show

Breaking up is hard to do, and apparently people in Wisconsin need help from Google.

CenturyLink published its third annual most-Googled relationship questions Wednesday (April 21). The internet provider found that the most popular question in 20 states was “best dating apps,” followed by “how to kiss” in seven states.

“From the mountains of Alaska to the beaches of Hawaii, we compiled a list of each state’s most burning relationship question from the past year,” CenturyLink’s report reads. “So whether your binging of Bridgerton has inspired you to rekindle the spark in your current relationship or you’re motivated to start anew, we want to know what love questions you’re searching for.”

For Wisconsin, the No. 1 question was “how to get over a breakup,” 2021 research shows (it’s quite a change from the most-Googled relationship question in 2020, “how to propose”).

The only other state to search the question as much was Missouri, according to CenturyLink.

Luckily, however, rankings by other sources show that there’s hope for Wisconsin singles.

Wisconsin came in at No. 4 on the list of best and worst states for singles in 2021, according to WalletHub. The personal finance site also examined the best cities for singles, listing Milwaukee at No. 58 of 182 cities, and Madison claimed the top spot.

Photo: Getty Images