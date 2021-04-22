Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Appear To Be Safe During Pregnancy

A large new study has found that the coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna do not appear to pose any risk when administered during pregnancy. The preliminary results of the study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, "did not show obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines."

The study found that the rate of premature births, miscarriages, low-birth weight, and other complications in women who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines "appear to be similar to the published incidences in pregnant populations studied before the COVID-19 pandemic."

None of the women involved received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine because it was not available during the study. The distribution of that vaccine is currently on hold as health officials examine a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clots.

The study also found the pregnant women were less likely to report side effects, including headache, fever, and muscle aches. They were more likely to report pain at the injection site. Pregnant women were more likely to report side effects following their second dose of the vaccine.

While the researchers cautioned that more studies need to be conducted, health experts touted the results of the study and encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated.

"Everyone, including pregnant women and those seeking to become pregnant, should get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are safe and effective," the American Society for Reproductive Medicine said in a statement endorsing the vaccine.

