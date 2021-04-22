Study In Washington Spots New Development Between Dogs & COVID

A recent study by the University of Washington highlights a new development when it comes to man's best friend and the novel coronavirus: COVID-19 antibodies.

KOMO said the state Department of Agriculture reported the first cases of these antibodies in dogs. Twenty-three dogs tested positive for them in UW study that's been running since early 2020. While pets and other animals have tested positive for the disease, officials said these are the first reported cases in Washington.

“These results indicate that COVID-infected humans are able to transmit the virus to animals living in the same household. While we don’t have evidence that this poses a risk to other humans, we are recommending that COVID-infected persons take steps to reduce the risk of infecting their pets,” said Dr. Peter Rabinowitz, director of the UW Center for One Health Research and Principal Investigator for the COVID and Pets Study.

State health officials are recommending owners avoid contact with their pets if they test positive for COVID-19. If no one can take care of the pets, they suggest wear a mask and wash your hands before interacting with them. Call your veterinarian if your pet gets sick.

When it comes to whether pets play a big role in spreading COVID-19 to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there's no evidence of that.

