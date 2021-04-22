These 2 Oklahoma City Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100

If you're looking for a bite to eat in Oklahoma City, consider these two restaurants that made Yelp's top 100 places to eat in 2021.

The review website asked its members for their favorite restaurants. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."

These were the two Oklahoma City eateries that made the cut:

The Jones Assembly

This trendy restaurant, bar, and music venue came in at #90. The Jones Assembly serves up American fare like the Turkey Club Sandwich, Scratch Biscuits, Deviled Eggs, and various pizzas. Yelpers recommended the restaurant's vegan options, like the Buddha Bowl, and their twist on classic cocktails. Customers also enjoyed the spacious indoor dining room and patio, which can be found at 901 W Sheridan Avenue.