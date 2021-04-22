Why April 22nd Matters in Rock History

It’s April 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in classic rock history:

In 1969, in Dolton, England, The Who performed their rock opera, Tommy, live in its entirety for the first time.

In 1998, Faith No More announced that they were splitting up.

In 2004, reports emerged that US Marines were blasting AC/DC’s “Shoot to Thrill” at high volumes to drive Muslim insurgents from their homes in Iraq.

In 1999, even though he wasn’t an influence on Eric Harris and Dylan Kleibold, the gunmen involved with the Columbine shooting, Marilyn Manson issued a statement saying, “It’s tragic and disgusting anytime young people’s lives are taken in an act of senseless violence.” He also gave his condolences to the students and their families.

In 1966, The Troggs put out their classic song, “Wild Thing,” which would go on to top the charts.

And in 2004, Metallica had to quash an Internet rumor that singer James Hetfield died by suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills.

