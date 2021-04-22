Feedback

Why April 22nd Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

April 22, 2021

It’s April 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in classic rock history:

In 1969, in Dolton, England, The Who performed their rock opera, Tommy, live in its entirety for the first time. 

In 1998, Faith No More announced that they were splitting up.

In 2004, reports emerged that US Marines were blasting AC/DC’s “Shoot to Thrill” at high volumes to drive Muslim insurgents from their homes in Iraq.

In 1999, even though he wasn’t an influence on Eric Harris and Dylan Kleibold, the gunmen involved with the Columbine shooting, Marilyn Manson issued a statement saying, “It’s tragic and disgusting anytime young people’s lives are taken in an act of senseless violence.” He also gave his condolences to the students and their families.

In 1966, The Troggs put out their classic song, “Wild Thing,” which would go on to top the charts.

And in 2004, Metallica had to quash an Internet rumor that singer James Hetfield died by suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)

Chat About Why April 22nd Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.