Arizona's I-17 Is One Of The Deadliest Highways In The Country

Arizona's Interstate 17 has officially been named as one of the deadliest highways in the country. A new study by Teletrac Navman ranked the highway as the fourth deadliest highway in the entire nation.

AZ Family reported that the interstate is ranked number four out of the 25 deadliest highways in the United States since 2015.

The report was based on the four years between 2016 and 2019. It focuses on the number of deaths along each highway as well as the most common types of crashes on the highway.

According to the report, 103 people were killed on I-17 during the four year stretch. The deadliest city along the highway is Phoenix, where 39 deaths occurred. Most of the deadly crashes happened in January. The deadliest day of the month is the 5th and the deadliest day of the week is Friday.

Driver Steven Kenney said, ""I travel it every day as a contractor, it's a gauntlet of drivers. Everything is speed. Everybody has a place to go, and nobody wants to wait for anybody else's time."

Kenney thinks adding more cops along the highway could be a possible solution. "The more cops that are out there, the more likely people are to slow down," said Kenney.

Photo: Getty Images