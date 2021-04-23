Armed Suspect Flees When He Accidentally Tries To Rob A St. Louis Cop

Police are on the lookout for an armed suspect who allegedly robbed one of their own — because he didn’t realize the would-be victim was an off-duty officer.

The suspect reportedly approached a car — which turned out to be an unmarked St. Louis Police vehicle — tried to open the drivers-side door, and saw its driver donning a vest with the word “POLICE” on it. The officer was otherwise in plain clothes, KMOV 4 reports. But seeing the word “POLICE” sent him running back toward the apparent getaway car, which fled from the scene.

It happened in the early morning hours on Friday (April 23),around 3:45 a.m., at N. 10th St. and Convention Plaza.

