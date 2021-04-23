Brad Paisley Set To Headline Nashville's July 4 Concert

Brad Paisley just announced some fun summer plans—he's all set to headline Nashville's July 4th concert on Lower Broadway.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. announced Paisley would be the main event at the summer concert earlier this week. Not only will the country crooner be taking the stage, the event will also unveil "the biggest fireworks show in Nashville history," according to organizers. The concert is expected to be the city's "first major post-pandemic event."

“After the year that Nashville has had, from a tornado to a bombing, Nashvillians deserve something to look forward to coming out of the pandemic,” CVC president and CEO Butch Spyridon said in a statement. “More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community. As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City.”

Paisley was set to headline the event last year. Due to the pandemic, the event had to be canceled. This year, the country superstar will be joined by the Nashville Symphony and as yet unrevealed musical acts.