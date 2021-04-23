Brad Paisley Set To Headline Nashville's July 4 Concert
By Emily Lee
April 23, 2021
Brad Paisley just announced some fun summer plans—he's all set to headline Nashville's July 4th concert on Lower Broadway.
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. announced Paisley would be the main event at the summer concert earlier this week. Not only will the country crooner be taking the stage, the event will also unveil "the biggest fireworks show in Nashville history," according to organizers. The concert is expected to be the city's "first major post-pandemic event."
“After the year that Nashville has had, from a tornado to a bombing, Nashvillians deserve something to look forward to coming out of the pandemic,” CVC president and CEO Butch Spyridon said in a statement. “More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community. As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City.”
Paisley was set to headline the event last year. Due to the pandemic, the event had to be canceled. This year, the country superstar will be joined by the Nashville Symphony and as yet unrevealed musical acts.
Country music star @BradPaisley encourages his fans who are hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine.— CNN (@CNN) April 23, 2021
"We've got to get people back out there where they are going to come see shows, and I think mentally, we need it," he says. https://t.co/Sur9a9WWx9 pic.twitter.com/ujTwhckmnk
The 'No I In Beer' singer appeared on CNN to talk about the concert and encourage his fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine so live shows can safely return."We've got to get people back out there where they are going to come see shows, and I think mentally, we need it," he said.
Photo: Getty