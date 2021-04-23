Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run For Governor Of California

Caitlyn Jenner has officially announced her intention to run for governor of California.

Jenner, 71, shared a press release on her verified Twitter account revealing that she filed paperwork to run for governor on Friday (April 23), adding, "I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit http://CaitlynJenner.com to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom."

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," Jenner wrote in the press release. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interest over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.

"I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality. As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it's too late. Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn't afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

The Olympic gold medalist and longtime Republican also launched a campaign donation page, which went live on Friday, according to FOX LA.

Jenner has reportedly consulted with GOP advisers while considering joining a field of candidates aiming to replace current Democratic Governor Newsom during a likely recall election in 2021.

The transgender rights activist described herself as "economically conservative, socially progressive" during an interview with PEOPLE Magazine earlier this year, FOX LA reports.

Photo: Getty Images