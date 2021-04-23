Can You Guess The Famous Movie Car From This Dashboard Brainteaser
By Emily Lee
April 23, 2021
Go Car Credit has set out to challenge movie buff's everywhere by creating a ‘Guess the Dashboard’ brainteaser, which asks film fans to guess six iconic cars from the dashboard view of the driver. There have been plenty of famous cars featured in movies over the years, so let's see who can decipher these six images. It takes the average person 55 seconds to guess them all correctly. Can you do any better?
Dashboard number 1:
Something of a slick customer, this driver has become a British icon over the years. He has a dangerous line of work, so don’t count on a smooth ride if you ever share a ride with him…
Dashboard number 2:
A timeless classic, this movie can be considered a golden moment for British cinema. Despite some fantastic driving, the ending turns out to be something of a cliffhanger.
Dashboard number 3:
Living something of a double life, this driver tends to work at night, when he is behind the wheel of a very special vehicle.
Dashboard number 4:
An 80s classic, watching this movie can feel like going back in time. This has to be one of the most iconic cars in movie history, some would say that it is fast as lightning.
Dashboard number 5:
This car is different to any other on the list, it’s almost magic. You could describe it as an off-road vehicle in the most literal sense of the word.
Dashboard number 6:
The view from this dashboard would be enough to frighten anyone – aren’t they supposed to be extinct?! Then again, life finds a way…
The answers are...
1. James Bond – Aston Martin
2. The Italian Job – Mini Cooper
3. Batman – Batmobile
4. Back to the Future - Delorean
5. Harry Potter - Flying Ford Anglia
6. Jurassic Park - Jeep
How many did you get right?
Photo: Go Car Credit