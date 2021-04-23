Can You Guess The Famous Movie Car From This Dashboard Brainteaser

Go Car Credit has set out to challenge movie buff's everywhere by creating a ‘Guess the Dashboard’ brainteaser, which asks film fans to guess six iconic cars from the dashboard view of the driver. There have been plenty of famous cars featured in movies over the years, so let's see who can decipher these six images. It takes the average person 55 seconds to guess them all correctly. Can you do any better?

Dashboard number 1:

Something of a slick customer, this driver has become a British icon over the years. He has a dangerous line of work, so don’t count on a smooth ride if you ever share a ride with him…