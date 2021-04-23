DaBaby Scores New RIAA Certifications For 'Rockstar,' Bop' & More

DaBaby is reaping the benefits of his hard work.

During his recent performance at his "DaBaby and Friends" concert in Orlando, Florida, the rapper was presented with several platinum plaques from South Coast Music Group's CEO Arnold Taylor. Amid his set, which featured fellow South Coast Music Group mates like Toosii, Stunna 4 Vegas and KayyKilo, the chart-topper was all smiles as he was met with the new RIAA certifications for his five-time platinum hit, "Rockstar," featuring Roddy Rich, the four-time platinum "Suge," the three-time platinum "Bop" and the double-platinum hits, "Vibez" and Toes." "Intro," "Going Baby" and "Baby Sitter" featuring Offset were also certified platinum.

If that wasn't enough, the rapper also earned 14 new gold plaques for "Find My Way," "Walking Texas Ranger," "Nasty" and "Blind," bringing his total to 27 new RIAA certifications.

"He's trained his fans to put out albums every six months," Taylor explained to Billboard of his accolades. "He's not J. Cole or Kendrick [Lamar], where they train their fans to wait a year or two. Different artists can do different things. He's got eager fans, but we trained them that way."

Over on Instagram, Taylor shared a glimpse of the big reveal. "I love surprising my artist especially with monumental success," the industry honcho captioned the clip, adding, "Keep changing the culture Lil Bro and changing the game!!!"