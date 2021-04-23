Feedback

Former Homeless Man Whose 'Golden' Voice Went Viral Is Running For Governor

By Kelly Fisher

April 23, 2021

Ted Williams went viral for his “golden” voice. Now, the formerly-homeless man has new political aspirations.

He announced this week that he hopes to serve as Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s successor, the Associated Press reports.

Ten years ago, Williams skyrocketed to online fame when video of him standing on the side of a highway ramp surfaced. He held a sign that read: “I HAVE A GOD GIVEN GIFT OF A VOICE. I’M AN EX-RADIO ANNOUNCER WHO HAS FALLEN ON HARD TIMES.” It also said he would appreciate any help.

Viewers were captivated by Williams’ voice, and television appearances voice-over job offers poured in after employers caught wind of the viral video.

Though Williams, a U.S. Army veteran, cooled on plans to run for President in 2015, he’s now looking forward to a gubernational campaign in Ohio with “a full-fledged group of people,” according to the Associated Press. It also states that Williams’ bid for governor would set him against Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the Democratic primary election.

Re-watch Williams’ 10-year-old viral video here:

Photo: Getty Images

