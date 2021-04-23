H.E.R. & Chris Brown Collide On Sultry Collaboration 'Come Through'

After teasing the track on social media, H.E.R. and Chris Brown have pulled through with their latest offering called "Come Through."

On Friday (April 23), the R&B chart-topper's brooding team-up with Brown dropped and it hears the duo sing of their undeniable connection with lyrics co-penned by Tiara Thomas atop production from Cardiak. "But you should come through tonight/ I'm chilling on the Westside, boo/ Call my homegirl, tell your best friend/ You can slide too on the low, unknown location/ I don't want them see me gettin' faded/ You should come through tonight," they collectively sing on the hook.

Breezy previously hyped up "Come Through" when he deemed it "the song of the summer" on Instagram. The pair have worked together on his 2019 cut, "Come Together," as well as a remix to her hit, "Slide." She also joined the entertainer’s "Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour" back in 2018.

Expect "Come Through" to appear on H.E.R.’s new album, which is scheduled for release this summer. In the meantime, you can catch her perform her Oscar-nominated song, "Fight for You," from Judas and the Black Messiah on the Oscars: Into the Spotlight TV special, which is set to air prior to the Academy Awards on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET on ABC.