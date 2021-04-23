Feedback

H.E.R. & Chris Brown Collide On Sultry Collaboration 'Come Through'

By Hayden Brooks

April 23, 2021

After teasing the track on social media, H.E.R. and Chris Brown have pulled through with their latest offering called "Come Through."

On Friday (April 23), the R&B chart-topper's brooding team-up with Brown dropped and it hears the duo sing of their undeniable connection with lyrics co-penned by Tiara Thomas atop production from Cardiak. "But you should come through tonight/ I'm chilling on the Westside, boo/ Call my homegirl, tell your best friend/ You can slide too on the low, unknown location/ I don't want them see me gettin' faded/ You should come through tonight," they collectively sing on the hook.

Breezy previously hyped up "Come Through" when he deemed it "the song of the summer" on Instagram. The pair have worked together on his 2019 cut, "Come Together," as well as a remix to her hit, "Slide." She also joined the entertainer’s "Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour" back in 2018.

Expect "Come Through" to appear on H.E.R.’s new album, which is scheduled for release this summer. In the meantime, you can catch her perform her Oscar-nominated song, "Fight for You," from Judas and the Black Messiah on the Oscars: Into the Spotlight TV special, which is set to air prior to the Academy Awards on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET on ABC.

Photo: Getty Images

Chris BrownH.E.R.

Chat About H.E.R. & Chris Brown Collide On Sultry Collaboration 'Come Through'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.