Here Are Some Drive-In Theaters Near Seattle To Check Out
By Zuri Anderson
April 23, 2021
As the COVID-19 restrictions fluctuate in Washington and even its counties, some people have been missing the experience of movie theaters. While some movie theaters are still open, moviegoers may want a more open experience for their theater experience. Enter drive-in theaters -- an option that blew up in popularity when indoor cinemas had to shut their doors in the early days of the pandemic. It also serves as a great option in case you're tired of watching films on streaming services. Washington has a handful of drive-in theaters near Seattle that are ready to show you the latest and hottest releases. We have the list below!
Rodeo Drive-In
Their website said they're the largest drive-in theater in the Pacific Northwest! Three large screens are propped up for the viewing experience, and the theater can hold up to 1,000 cars. Organizers said to plan ahead and arrive early -- they're popular on the weekends and during the summer! You can find Rodeo at 7369 State Highway 3 SW in Bremerton.
Thank you for joining us for our 72nd SEASON. . WE ARE OPEN ...Posted by Rodeo Drive-In Theatre on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Blue Fox Drive-In Theater
Not only can you watch a movie here, but you can play at their arcade, too! What's even better is that you, friends or your family can go Go-Kart racing at Blue Fox if you want to keep the fun going. Movie are on a first-come-first-served basis, according to the website. Blue Fox is located at 1403 N Monroe Landing Rd in Oak Harbor.
Join us tonight for 2 BRAND NEW MOVIES, Mortal Kombat & The Unholy. We open at 4, come ride the gokarts, play in the...Posted by Blue Fox Drive-in Theater on Friday, April 23, 2021
BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park
Located at Marymoor Park in Redmond, BECU has a vast collection of popular movies for you to check out. While they are not new releases, you can have a good time at a local spot. Dogs are allowed there, and there will be food trucks to cover dinner that night. You can find this theater at 6046 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE.
Skyline Drive-In Theater
At Skyline, guests can sit in chairs or in the beds of their truck for their viewing experience -- granted they aren't obstructing other people's views. You can also reserve your spot online before you pull up. Skyline is located at 182 SE Brewer Road in Shelton.
GET OVER HERE! Gates open at 7pm, show at dusk (approx. 8pm) Fri & Sat, April 23 & 24: Mortal Kombat (R, 1hr 50min)...Posted by Skyline Drive-In Theater on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Port Townsend Wheel-In
PT Wheel-In said they've been around since 1953. Made-to-order concessions are on stand-by, and you can get some great audio on your car radio. This theater is located at 210 Theatre Road in Port Townsend.
Photo: Getty Images