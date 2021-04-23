Here Are Some Drive-In Theaters Near Seattle To Check Out

As the COVID-19 restrictions fluctuate in Washington and even its counties, some people have been missing the experience of movie theaters. While some movie theaters are still open, moviegoers may want a more open experience for their theater experience. Enter drive-in theaters -- an option that blew up in popularity when indoor cinemas had to shut their doors in the early days of the pandemic. It also serves as a great option in case you're tired of watching films on streaming services. Washington has a handful of drive-in theaters near Seattle that are ready to show you the latest and hottest releases. We have the list below!

Their website said they're the largest drive-in theater in the Pacific Northwest! Three large screens are propped up for the viewing experience, and the theater can hold up to 1,000 cars. Organizers said to plan ahead and arrive early -- they're popular on the weekends and during the summer! You can find Rodeo at 7369 State Highway 3 SW in Bremerton.