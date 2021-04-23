Jorja Smith Drops New Song 'Gone,' Announces EP 'Be Right Back'

Jorja Smith is blessing fans with new music.

Earlier this week, the English singer-songwriter announced Be Right Back — a new eight-song EP — by dropping the first single of the project "Gone."

The lead single boasts of lost love and regret as Jorja sings, "My God, I lost you at the corner/ On God, I lost you in a moment/ Why now and not a little later?/ Tell me how the world seems to get along without you/ Yeah/ Tell me how to keep my world moving on without ya."

In a press release, Jorja spoke about what inspired the song and how it can be interpreted to mean "different things" to different people. "There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others," she shared. "I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”