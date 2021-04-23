Jorja Smith Drops New Song 'Gone,' Announces EP 'Be Right Back'
By Lauren Crawford
April 23, 2021
Jorja Smith is blessing fans with new music.
Earlier this week, the English singer-songwriter announced Be Right Back — a new eight-song EP — by dropping the first single of the project "Gone."
The lead single boasts of lost love and regret as Jorja sings, "My God, I lost you at the corner/ On God, I lost you in a moment/ Why now and not a little later?/ Tell me how the world seems to get along without you/ Yeah/ Tell me how to keep my world moving on without ya."
In a press release, Jorja spoke about what inspired the song and how it can be interpreted to mean "different things" to different people. "There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others," she shared. "I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”
Be Right Back will also include Jorja's March-released track "Addicted." The EP follows her critically-acclaimed 2019 debut album Lost & Found.
While Jorja felt she "needed" to share the songs on the EP with the world, the project is not to be confused with a full-length Jorja Smith LP.
“It’s called Be Right Back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now,” she explained. “This isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”
Be Right Back Track List
1. “Addicted”
2. “Gone”
3. “Bussdown” (featuring Shaybo)
4. “Time”
5. “Home”
6. “Burn”
7. “Digging”
8. “Weekend”
Be Right Back is set to drop on May 14.
Photo: Getty Images