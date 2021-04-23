Kate Middleton Shares New Photo Of Prince Louis On His 3rd Birthday
By Emily Lee
April 23, 2021
Happy birthday, Prince Louis!
On Friday (April 23), Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, turns three. In honor of their son's special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new portrait of the royal tot on Instagram.
"Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis," Kensington Palace's caption reads. The adorable photo shows the young prince riding his bright red bike outside the family's Kensington Palace home.
Just like his big sister Princess Charlotte once did, Prince Louis is now attending Willcocks Nursery School. Once he's old enough, he will likely continue to follow in his older siblings' footsteps and join them at the nearby Thomas's Battersea primary school.
William and Kate marked Louis' birthday last year with an Instagram post showing off their son's artistic side. The prince has grown so much in the past year and is looking even more like his mom.
Photo: Getty