Man Buys Google's Domain Name In Argentina For Around $3.85

An Argentina man claimed ownership of the google.com.ar domain for a ridiculously cheap price after it was reported to have expired on Wednesday (April 21.)

Nicolas David Kuroña bought the domain for AR $540, which is equivalent to about U.S. $3.85 at the unofficial exchange rate, and led to a temporary shutdown of the search engine ending in ".ar," MercoPress reports.

The incident had no relation to the international version of Google.com, rather just Google Argentina, which Kuroña took the opportunity to register himself. This process is commonly referred to as "Cybersquatting," which is defined as "registering, selling or using a domain name with the intent of profiting from the goodwill of someone else's trademark," according to Nolo.com.

Kuroña tweeted clarification of this incident, which was translated to English -- ironically, by Google Translate -- as, "I want to clarify that enter http://nic.ar I saw the name of http://google.com.ar available and legally buy it accordingly!"