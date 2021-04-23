Feedback

Man Buys Google's Domain Name In Argentina For Around $3.85

By Jason Hall

April 23, 2021

An Argentina man claimed ownership of the google.com.ar domain for a ridiculously cheap price after it was reported to have expired on Wednesday (April 21.)

Nicolas David Kuroña bought the domain for AR $540, which is equivalent to about U.S. $3.85 at the unofficial exchange rate, and led to a temporary shutdown of the search engine ending in ".ar," MercoPress reports.

The incident had no relation to the international version of Google.com, rather just Google Argentina, which Kuroña took the opportunity to register himself. This process is commonly referred to as "Cybersquatting," which is defined as "registering, selling or using a domain name with the intent of profiting from the goodwill of someone else's trademark," according to Nolo.com.

Kuroña tweeted clarification of this incident, which was translated to English -- ironically, by Google Translate -- as, "I want to clarify that enter http://nic.ar I saw the name of http://google.com.ar available and legally buy it accordingly!"

However, it was confirmed that Google had already recovered the domain minutes after the purchase.

Internet users complained about the website's problems for hours, but as most assumed its server had crashed, a common occurrence, Kuroña admitted the truth on Twitter.

Kuroña was no longer registered as the owner of "google.com.ar" as of 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, amid a backlash of users who found out about the incident on social media.

The Open Data Córdoba group, which tracks expired Argentine domains, noted that Google's domain hadn't actually expired and its expiration date was in July, but is unable to explain what happened in order for Kuroña to purchase the domain.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Man Buys Google's Domain Name In Argentina For Around $3.85

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.