Minnesota Man Who Has The World's Tallest Mohawk Sets Sights On New Record

This Minnesota native is hoping his dreams of holding a Guinness World Record title don’t get cut short.

The Park Rapids man already has the tallest Mohican mohawk in the world, measuring 42.5 inches, according to Guinness World Records:

“After failing at an attempt at the tallest Mohawk spike in 2006, Joseph sets his sights on setting this record. The attempt took place at Family Hair Affair and the Mohawk was stylized by hair stylist Kay Jettman, assisted by Joseph's wife Laura, mother Kay, and half a can of Got2B Glued Blasting Hair Spray.”

"My favorite thing about the mohawk is just the rarity of it," Joe Grisamore said in a Guinness World Records story in August 2020. "I’ll admit that peoples’ reactions are pretty priceless too. I’m 6’1 tall, and my mohawk is pushing 4 feet now."

Grisamore set the world record in September 2019, and now he’s following that up this month with hopes of setting a world record for the tallest mohawk spike.

If accepted by the Guinness World Records, Grisamore’s mohawk spike crushes the previous record of a whopping 48 inches (yes, a 4-foot-tall mohawk spike) in Japan, set seven years ago, according to the Guinness World Records.

Jettman, a local hairstylist for three decades, revealed to the Grand Forks Herald how she helped Grisamore's mohawk spike reach new heights.

Once she was finished, Grisamore — who hasn’t cut his hair in 8 years — donned a nearly-51-inch mohawk spike, the Herald reports.

Now, he’s hoping to “conquer” the mohawk records.

Guinness World Records will have to review video, photos, paperwork and other evidence before making a declaration on Grisamore’s record-setting attempt, according to the Herald. It could be up to 12 weeks until we know whether Grisamore has broken another record.