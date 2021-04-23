Feedback

Moneybagg Yo Drops New Album Featuring Future, Pharrell & More

By Peyton Blakemore

April 23, 2021

Moneybagg Yo's new album A Gangsta’s Pain has arrived!

On Friday (April 23), the Memphis-born rapper dropped his 22-track LP, which features guest appearances from Future, Pharrell, Jhené Aiko, Lil Durk, Polo G, Kaash Paige, BIG30 and Tripstar. The album also includes Moneybagg's previous singles “Time Today” and “Hard for the Next."

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old rapper opened up about instantly falling in love with “Hard for the Next" when Future played it for him in the studio.

“[Future] was just going through the songs and he skipped over this song one time and I was like, ‘Go back to that one,’” Moneybagg shared. “So he went to another song and I was like, ‘You trying to hide the good songs from me.’ I said, ‘Go back to that one.’ He like, ‘Which one? Nah bro, ain’t nothing like that. Just whatever you wanna do homie, whatever you wanna do.’ So I said go back to that ‘Patek.’ I think it was named ‘Patek’ at the time in his system.”

He continued, “Then he was like, ‘This yours bro.’ I was like, ‘Man, this it, bro.’ When I laced it, I sent it back to him and he was like, ‘Bro, you know you got an ear for this sh*t. You got an ear for it. This it, this one of them ones.’ I was like, ‘Man, you got to give me that. You can’t hold that.’

Photo: Getty Images

Moneybagg Yo

