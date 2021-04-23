New England Toddler Found Playing By Off-Ramp After Wandering Out Of School

A Connecticut toddler was found playing near an off-ramp after wandering out of KinderCare in Milford.

Jay Paragua's 3-year-old son was found by a passing driver near a Wilbur Cross off-ramp, who told WTNH that when she contacted Milford KinderCare officials, they had no idea the toddler went missing.

“When they recorded the attendance, they recorded that he was there. But he wasn’t,” said Jay Paragua, the child's father, who claims the school staff downplayed the seriousness of the incident while discussing it with WTNH. “Scary. Scary for any parent to think about this situation. Your kid is going to a daycare and not being looked at or not being taken care of. I don’t want that to happen to any parent.”

Paragua said he's afraid of what could have happened if his son was hit by a vehicle or worse.

“Thank God for this lady that was videotaping, [she] saw him and came back,” Paragua said. ”Any other person could take the kid away. who knows? It’s crazy.”

“That close to such a busy street, exit to the parkway, your main concern is, you don’t want this to happen again,” said Milford Police spokesperson Michael DeVito.

DeVito said the video was very concerning and the Department of Children and Families was notified, while their own detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Photo: Getty Images