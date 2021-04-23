Feedback

Oklahoma Woman Charged With Felony For Not Returning VHS

By Anna Gallegos

April 23, 2021

A former Oklahoma resident thought she was a law-abiding citizen until she tried to change her name on her license.

Caron McBride was newly married and wanted her driver's license to have her new last name. When she was trying to schedule an appointment with a Texas DMV, she was told to call an Oklahoma phone number because there was an issue.

The number she as given was for the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office.

"The first thing she told me was felony embezzlement, so I thought I was gonna have a heart attack," McBride told FOX 25.

The station found documents showing McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000. Her crime was forgetting to return a VHS copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch to Movie Place in Norman.

It's been 21 years and McBride doesn't even remember renting the tape. The business she got it from also closed in 2008.

"I didn't try to deceive anyone over Samantha (Sabrina) the Teenage Witch. I swear," McBride said.

The Cleveland County DA decided to drop the charges against McBride after they were contacted by reporters.

The whole situation also solved another issue for McBride, too. For the past 20 years, she's been let go from multiple jobs with little notice. Now she thinks employers let her go after they saw the felony charge on her background check.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Oklahoma Woman Charged With Felony For Not Returning VHS

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.