Oklahoma Woman Charged With Felony For Not Returning VHS

A former Oklahoma resident thought she was a law-abiding citizen until she tried to change her name on her license.

Caron McBride was newly married and wanted her driver's license to have her new last name. When she was trying to schedule an appointment with a Texas DMV, she was told to call an Oklahoma phone number because there was an issue.

The number she as given was for the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office.

"The first thing she told me was felony embezzlement, so I thought I was gonna have a heart attack," McBride told FOX 25.

The station found documents showing McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000. Her crime was forgetting to return a VHS copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch to Movie Place in Norman.

It's been 21 years and McBride doesn't even remember renting the tape. The business she got it from also closed in 2008.

"I didn't try to deceive anyone over Samantha (Sabrina) the Teenage Witch. I swear," McBride said.

The Cleveland County DA decided to drop the charges against McBride after they were contacted by reporters.

The whole situation also solved another issue for McBride, too. For the past 20 years, she's been let go from multiple jobs with little notice. Now she thinks employers let her go after they saw the felony charge on her background check.

Photo: Getty Images