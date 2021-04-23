Paid Extras Needed Across North Carolina For Major Motion Picture

Have you ever wanted to be a part of a major motion picture, acting alongside Hollywood A-listers while appearing on the big screen? Now could finally be your chance. A new movie will be filming in several cities around North Carolina and they are searching for hundreds of paid extras to take part.

The film will shoot scenes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Hickory, Statesville and Huntersville, and extras of all ages and races are welcome to apply, according to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting. The agency specified that certain demographics, such as disabled veterans, real medical personnel, and college students, are needed.

"Inspired by a true story, this drama follows a young man with a bright future who suffers a near-fatal accident after an innocent time with friends at the lake," the casting agency described the film's plot. "As he grapples with his new normal, he must learn how to overcome adversity with the help of his family and an unlikely friend."

According to WRAL, the cast of the film, which has the working title of Evolution, has not been announced yet but is expected to include a host of Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning stars.