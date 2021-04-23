Paid Extras Needed Across North Carolina For Major Motion Picture
By Sarah Tate
April 23, 2021
Have you ever wanted to be a part of a major motion picture, acting alongside Hollywood A-listers while appearing on the big screen? Now could finally be your chance. A new movie will be filming in several cities around North Carolina and they are searching for hundreds of paid extras to take part.
The film will shoot scenes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Hickory, Statesville and Huntersville, and extras of all ages and races are welcome to apply, according to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting. The agency specified that certain demographics, such as disabled veterans, real medical personnel, and college students, are needed.
"Inspired by a true story, this drama follows a young man with a bright future who suffers a near-fatal accident after an innocent time with friends at the lake," the casting agency described the film's plot. "As he grapples with his new normal, he must learn how to overcome adversity with the help of his family and an unlikely friend."
According to WRAL, the cast of the film, which has the working title of Evolution, has not been announced yet but is expected to include a host of Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning stars.
NC MOVIE (working title "Evolution") Seeking the following for filming: ALL AGES, ALL RACES , ALL TYPES. All extras are...Posted by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Wednesday, April 21, 2021
If interested in the role, applicants should send two current cellphone photos, one close up and another full body, to NCMovieExtras@gmail.com along with clothing and shoe size, height, weight, name, age, phone number, and the city in which they reside.
For more information or to follow along for updates, check out the casting agency's Facebook page.
