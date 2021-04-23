Feedback

Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Prince Philip As He Celebrates Earth Day

By Emily Lee

April 23, 2021

Prince Harry is paying tribute to Prince Philip once again following the 99-year-old's passing earlier this month.

On Thursday (April 22), the Duke of Sussex re-released African Parks' 'Hope Starts Here' video in celebration of Earth Day. Harry, who is president of African Parks, narrates the film, which highlights the importance of conservation efforts in Africa.

"As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it's critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold — but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life," Harry said in a statement.

He then went on to recall how the Duke of Edinburgh influenced his own role in conservation. "On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energized to continue doing my part in this legacy," he wrote. "This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing."

Harry returned to California earlier this week to reunite with Meghan Markle after traveling to London for his grandfather's funeral. While back in his home country, Harry reunited with this brother, Prince William, publicly for the first time in over a year. Though their reunion appeared amicable, the brothers reportedly briefly set aside their differences to honor their grandfather.

