Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Prince Philip As He Celebrates Earth Day

Prince Harry is paying tribute to Prince Philip once again following the 99-year-old's passing earlier this month.

On Thursday (April 22), the Duke of Sussex re-released African Parks' 'Hope Starts Here' video in celebration of Earth Day. Harry, who is president of African Parks, narrates the film, which highlights the importance of conservation efforts in Africa.

"As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it's critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold — but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life," Harry said in a statement.