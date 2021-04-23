Shelby County Family Reunites With Beloved Dog Missing For 6 Years
By Sarah Tate
April 23, 2021
A family in Shelby County is shocked and overwhelmed after reuniting with their beloved dog who has been missing for six years.
According to WREG, an officer with the Bartlett Police Department found a small dog near Alturia and Stage Road on April 20 and brought him back to the Bartlett Animal Shelter. After scanning for a microchip, the shelter was able to identify the dog's owner, and reunite the two six years after he disappeared.
The shelter shared a post on Facebook documenting the reunion between the dog and his owner.
"His family was so afraid something had happened to him and had given up on ever seeing their precious little boy again," the post read. "Until, they got the call. It was just a happy and tearful reunion."
The police department was proud of their officer, who did an "awesome job" when he took the time to rescue the dog and bring him safely to the shelter, thus reuniting a family with their long-lost pet.
"The shelter said when the owner came to claim her dog, she just cried and cried happy tears. She was so glad to see him again," the department wrote in a post on Facebook. "It is truly a miracle he is back home."
