The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Drop Music Video For 'Save Your Tears' Remix

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande get the animated treatment in their latest music video.

The Canadian musician tapped the pop powerhouse once again for a new collaboration last night (April 22), this time for a new remix of his song “Save Your Tears.” The revamped rendition of the R&B crooner’s hit features sweet harmonies and ad-libs from Grande on the track's chorus and refrain and in a verse of her own.

What's more, The Weeknd accompanied the remix with an animated visual based on a bizarre, build-a-girl concept that depicts him constructing a life-like android of Grande.

“Met you once under a Pisces moon / I kept my distance 'cause I know that you / Don't like when I'm with nobody else / I couldn't help it, I put you through hell,” Grande coos in her verse before joining The Weeknd on the melodic chorus.

“Save Your Tears” was released as a single from The Weeknd’s chart-topping album After Hours, which received high praises with dominating singles like “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless,” and “In Your Eyes.” Since its 2020 release, the single has peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

For Grande’s part, she has had an extensive partnership with the 31-year-old Grammy-nominated crooner, who most recently assisted the 27-year-old songbird on the seductive track “Off the Table” from her number-one 2020 album, Positions. And of course, who could forget when the pair dominated 2014 with their smash duet “Love Me Harder,” which, astonishingly, peaked only at No. 7 since its debut.

Photo: Getty Images