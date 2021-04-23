These 4 Indy Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100

If you're looking for a bite to eat in Indianapolis, consider these four restaurants that made Yelp's top 100 places to eat in 2021.

The review website asked its members for their favorite restaurants. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."

These were the four Indy eateries that made the cut:

Chris' Ice Cream:

If you're craving ice cream and tacos, this is your go-to spot. One Yelper pointed out that's it's a weird combination, but Chris' makes it work since everything is homemade. The restaurant is on the small side and only three customers are allowed in at once. Expect big flavor though because the tacos are authentic. The shop sells everyday ice cream flavors like vanilla and chocolate along with flavors made from exotic fruits, like mamey and guava. Yelp ranked the restaurant #24 on its list. It's located at 1425 E 86th St.