These 4 Indy Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100
By Anna Gallegos
April 23, 2021
If you're looking for a bite to eat in Indianapolis, consider these four restaurants that made Yelp's top 100 places to eat in 2021.
The review website asked its members for their favorite restaurants. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."
These were the four Indy eateries that made the cut:
Chris' Ice Cream:
If you're craving ice cream and tacos, this is your go-to spot. One Yelper pointed out that's it's a weird combination, but Chris' makes it work since everything is homemade. The restaurant is on the small side and only three customers are allowed in at once. Expect big flavor though because the tacos are authentic. The shop sells everyday ice cream flavors like vanilla and chocolate along with flavors made from exotic fruits, like mamey and guava. Yelp ranked the restaurant #24 on its list. It's located at 1425 E 86th St.
A2Z Cafe:
The cafe serves up brunch and Hawaiian comfort food. The menu includes omelets, chicken and waffles, a variety of pancakes, and a handful of options that include spam, like the Hawaii Five-O breakfast plate. Yelpers praised A2Z for its friendly and welcoming service. The restaurant was #44 on Yelp's list. It's located at 4705 E 96th St, Ste 35.
Egg Roll #1:
This place serves Chinese and traditional Vietnamese food, and Yelpers strongly recommend trying one of their 15 types of pho. It came in as #62 on Yelp's list and can be found at 4540 S Emerson Ave.
Pho Vn Cuisine:
If you want pho in Fishers, stop by this Vietnamese restaurant. One Yelper said the menu is a little overwhelming, especially if you're not familiar with Vietnamese dishes, but the staff is friendly and will offer recommendations. Yelp ranked the restaurant as #74 on its list. It's located at 9773 E 116th St. in Fishers.
Photo: Getty Images