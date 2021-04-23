Thomas Rhett's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How to Watch

Thomas Rhett is releasing the first part of his double album, Country Again (Side A) on April 30 and the country star is celebrating just a few days later on May 3 during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party.

Country Again (Side A) follows 2019's Center Point Road and includes Rhett's recently-released title track and other previously-released songs like "Growing Up" and "Want It Again."

Rhett recently told iHeartRadio of the idea behind his Country Again album, "I think for the last five or six years, I've been running at such a fast pace, kind of just saying yes to everything and everybody, and not really ever having a lot of time to just kind of slow down for myself and for my wife and for my kids. And, I would say somewhere around mid 2019, it just kinda hit me in the face of like, man, when you're kind of forced to not be able to work and not be able to tour, you actually have to sit with yourself and be okay with who you are, cause that's who you get to be with — you and your wife and your kids. And, I think this transformation that was started happening in me in 2019 really came to fruition in 2020. And that kind of new discovery of self, just new discovery of learning how to sit, learning how to be content, learning how to not grind so hard all the time, it turned into this whole thought of this 'Country Again' concept, and it was a really neat self-reflecting time for me that it made its way into song, and then made its way onto this album."

During his iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Rhett will perform a few songs from Country Again (Side A), as well as listen along to more tracks from the album and talk about the new music as he sits down for a special Q&A with Bobby Bones. The country star will also be joined by a few lucky fans (virtually) and answer some of their questions.

How To Stream The Show

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Thomas Rhett on Monday, May 3rd at 9pm ET/6pm PT via CWTV.com or the CW app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Thomas Rhett by listening to his Country Again (Side A) songs below.