'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip Leads To Arrest In 2010 Louisiana Cold Case

A tip from Unsolved Mysteries last month led to the arrest of a suspect in a decade-old double homicide case in Louisiana, WWLTV reports. On April 22, Kenner Police arrested 35-year-old Dernell Nelson, of LaPlace, for his role in the mysterious murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis in 2010. Additional arrests are expected.

The television documentary series called in a tip to police regarding the deaths of Ellsworth and Davis, who were found shot to death inside a wrecked car on Farrar Avenue in June 2010. Their 3-year-old son was found in the backseat of the car with injuries from the crash but with no gunshot wounds.

Police believe the fatal shooting is related to another double-homicide, that of Herbert Glass and Lynette Williams, who were found in Lake Pontchartrain shot to death and bound by duct tape. The two lived in the same area of Farrar Avenue where Ellsworth and Davis were found.

According to the Associated Press, detectives were able to connect Nelson to the cold case using DNA and other evidence. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ellsworth and Davis.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

