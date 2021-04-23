There's nothing quite like a mother-daughter bond.

For Bulgari's new Mother's Day campaign — shared by Vogue — Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant star in a new short film titled "A Mother's Legacy." The visual "shares an intimate glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another," per a press release.

Natalia, who recently signed on as one of IMG Models' newest faces, kicks off the video, saying, "People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel."

"That's the lesson that I've carried throughout my life," the 18-year-old tells her mom as the two sit beside another. "You're the strongest person I've ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that's rare in mother-daughter relationships."

Vanessa goes on to gush over her firstborn, telling Natalia, "I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up." She adds, "You're like the constant North Star to all your friends."

Natalia then tells her mom what she admires about her, saying, "You always look for the positive side in a situation. You taught that to me at a young age and I've always carried that with me."

Vanessa follows up by speaking about her daughter in equally favorable terms, replying, "You always try to find the goodness in people and in every situation, and I admire that."