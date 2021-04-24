Driver Intentionally Crashes Into Another Car Killing Himself, Two Others

Three people were killed when an erratic driver intentionally crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with another car. Authorities in Coos County, Oregon, received multiple reports that the driver, identified as Cory Orsenico, 32, was driving recklessly. Other motorists called 911 to report that his red Mitsubishi Eclipse was swerving through traffic, cutting off vehicles, running red lights, and speeding through a school zone.

Deputies located Orsenico, and as they began pursuing him, they got into a minor accident. The crash didn't stop Orsenico, who sped away before intentionally crashing his car.

"Investigating officers have reason to believe that Orsenico traveled from the slow lane of the three-lane highway to the fast lane, then crossed the double yellow line before intentionally colliding with the vehicle in the opposing lane," the Coos County Sheriff's Office said.

The department said that Orsenico and the two occupants of the other vehicle were killed in the crash. The other two victims were identified as 54-year-old Dawn Adams and 78-year-old Jeffrey Adams.

Officials have not determined why Orsenico intentionally crashed or why he was driving dangerously. He was arrested in March after he broke into a motel room and threatened the occupant with a knife.

Photo: Coos County Sheriff's Office