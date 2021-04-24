Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Infecting 22 People With COVID-19

Authorities from the Spanish island of Mallorca arrested a man accused of infecting 22 people with coronavirus. They began investigating an outbreak back in January and believe the man's reckless behavior caused the virus to spread throughout the community.

Officials said that suspect showed symptoms of the virus and tested positive for COVID-19 but continued to go about his everyday life.

He showed up to work despite having a fever of 104°F and would cough loudly in the office. His bosses told him to go home, but he refused to leave. At times he pulled down his facemask and told his co-workers, "I'm going to give you all the coronavirus."

The man, who was not identified, infected eight people directly and 14 people indirectly. Those who got sick included his co-workers and people who attended the same gym as him. Three of those who were infected were one-year-old infants. None of the people who contracted COVID-19 became seriously ill or required hospitalization.

According to the Guardian, the man is being held on charges of assault.

Photo: Getty Images