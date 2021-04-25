Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar acceptance speech was memorable for more reasons than one!

While accepting his award during the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday (April 25) for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas In The Black Messiah, the British actor shocked not only viewers but also his mom, Damalie Namusoke— who was in the audience — as he randomly mentioned her sex life in the middle of his speech.

Daniel started off strong as he began his speech by thanking God and his supporters, saying, "I'd like to thank my mom. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything; you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height." He went on to thank his family and friends "from London town to Kampala" before thanking the late Fred Hampton and the activist's family as well as the Black Panthers for forever changing his life.

"They showed me how to love myself, and with that love, they overflowed to the Black communities and to other communities," he shared. "They showed us that the power of union, the power of unity, that when they play divide and conquer, we play unite and ascend."

Daniel then called upon his fellow actors and actresses to put in the work to fight systemic racism, saying, "there's so much work to do guys, and that's on everyone in this room."

From there, things took a turn as Daniel started to discuss celebrating life's gifts. "We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life," he said. "We're breathing; we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive, and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight."

Cameras then cut to Daniel's mother and sister, who appeared mortified as Daniel's sister buried her head in her hands, and his mom seemed to say, "what is he talking about?"

The talented actor then concluded his speech by telling the audience, "peace, love and onwards. We go again."

Talk about an unforgettable moment!