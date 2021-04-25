Feedback

Prince Harry Didn’t Get To See George, Charlotte & Louis While In The U.K.

By Emily Lee

April 26, 2021

Well, this is a bummer.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Prince Harry didn't get a chance to see his niece, Prince Charlotte, and nephews, Prince George and Prince Louis, when he returned to the U.K. last week. The Duke of Sussex was in London for a week in order to attend Prince Philip's funeral.

“Harry didn’t get to see George, Charlotte and Louis in the U.K.,” a source told the outlet. “Aside from the day of Philip’s funeral (which George, Charlotte and Louis didn’t attend) and meeting privately with the queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore [Cottage].”

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Harry spent the majority of his time in London in quarantine so he could safely attend the funeral services. The Duke of Sussex did reunite with his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for the first time in over a year while attending the funeral.

Meghan Markle wasn't able to attend the funeral as she's expecting her second child with Prince Harry. The couple's daughter is set to arrive early this summer. With her due date right around the corner, the Duchess's doctor advised her not to make an international journey amid the pandemic.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Prince Harry Didn’t Get To See George, Charlotte & Louis While In The U.K.

