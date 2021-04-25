Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is Officially A Grammy Winner

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have another cool thing in common: Grammy status.

The Favourite actor can officially say he’s won a Grammy after being listed as a Grammy Award winner for his contributions on Swift’s Folklore album.

The 30-year-old, who is accredited on the pop star’s eighth studio album under the pseudonym William Bowery, received a trophy for co-writing and co-producing the songs “Betty” and “Exile” in addition to co-producing “My Tears Ricochet,” “Illicit Affairs,” “This Is Me Trying,” and “August.”

As per the Grammy’s website, Alwyn received an accolade for Swift’s Album of the Year trophy alongside producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.

Swift paid thanks to her longtime boyfriend when she accepted the award during the awards ceremony on March 14. "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she in her speech at the time.