1 Suspect In Custody Following Shooting At Minneapolis-Area Middle School

By Kelly Fisher

April 26, 2021

Law enforcement officers took one suspect into custody after shots were fired in one of the hallways of a Minneapolis-area middle school.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden confirmed in a news conference Monday (April 26) that no one was hurt in the incident at Plymouth Middle School. Robbinsdale Area Schools interim superintendent Stephanie Burrage confirmed that the alleged shooter — who has not been publicly identified — is a student at the school. The incident happened around 8:44 a.m. A staff member and school resource officer responded quickly, ABC reports.

The school remains on lockdown as of midday Monday.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Getty Images

