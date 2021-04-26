Feedback

2 Lawrence North Graduates Among 2021 Oscar Winners

By Anna Gallegos

April 26, 2021

Two Hoosiers who graduated from Lawrence North High School became Oscar winners on Sunday.

Mike Conley Jr. currently plays for the Utah Jazz, but was an executive producer on Two Distant Strangers, a short science-fiction drama about a man trying to go home but gets stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive a run-in with a cop.

Fellow NBA player Kevin Durant co-produced the film that won the Academy Award in the short film live action category. Two Distant Strangers can be found on Netflix.

The other Lawrence North graduate is Tiara Thomas. She co-wrote the song "Fight For You" with H.E.R., and Dernst Emile II. "Fight For You" won best original song and was featured in Judas and the Black Messiah, a historical drama about a FBI informant who infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers.

The movie is available to rent on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple TV.

Earlier this year, "I Can't Breathe" won the Grammy for Song of the Year, which Thomas wrote and H.E.R. performed.

Photos: Getty Images

