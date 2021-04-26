2020 Census: 6 States Gained Congressional Seats, 7 States Lost Seats

The first results from the 2020 census are in, and they will reshape the 2022 midterm elections. The United States Census Bureau said that the population increased by 7.4% since 2010, growing to a total of 331,449,281.

California was the most populous state with a population of 39,538,223, while Wyoming was the least populous state with just 576,851 residents.

Texas grew the most since 2010, with an increase of 3,999,944 residents. While Texas had the largest increase in people, it was not the fastest-growing state. That title went to Utah, which saw its population jump by 18.4% to a total of 3,271,616.

The Census Bureau also released the results of the apportionment of the 435 congressional seats. Under the current mathematical formula to determine the breakdown on House seats, each member will represent an average of 761,169 people. Based on the 2020 Census data, 13 states will see their number of Congressional representatives change.

"Texas will gain two seats in the House of Representatives, five states will gain one seat each (Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon), seven states will lose one seat each (California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia), and the remaining states' number of seats will not change based on the 2020 Census," the Census Bureau said.

Those states will now begin the process of redrawing their Congressional districts ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The agency said it will continue to crunch the data and release more detailed information throughout the course of the year.

"Our work doesn't stop here," acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin said. "Now that the apportionment counts are delivered, we will begin the additional activities needed to create and deliver the redistricting data that were previously delayed due to COVID-19."

