Ashe Opens Up About Her Anxieties Around Aging In Birthday Post
By Lindsey Smith
April 26, 2021
Ashe recently celebrated her 28th birthday and the "Moral of the Story" singer took to social media to thank fans for all their birthday wishes.
Along with her gratitude, Ashe revealed her insecurities about getting older and not "making it" the way others have in the industry and it's definitely a lesson we could all learn from.
Featuring a cake with the actress Diane Keaton (who even commented on the post!), Ashe can be seen blowing out the candles in excitement as well as posing with the cake. She also celebrated 1 million Instagram followers and was surprised with another cake for that awesome achievement!
"This is the first year I haven't felt anxious about getting older. I’m so proud of who I’ve become in 28 years. I used to feel nervous as I watched other artists achieve so much success at such young ages,” she explained. “I wasn’t seeing other female artists 'make it' if they were older than 22 as if there was some cut off age to success.”
She continued reminding herself and fans that many successful women didn't become successful until their late 20s and early 30s as proof that there is no reason anyone should feel like they have to figure everything out when they're still super young.
“Carole King turned 28 the day before 'tapestry' was released, Meryl Streep was 28 in her on-screen debut and my ultimate hero, Diane Keaton was 31 in the movie that broke her acting career,” she wrote. “These women have had lifelong careers and legacies so whoever needs to hear this, you don’t have to have it figured out, take your time, you have time.”
You can see her full post here!
Ashe recently dropped her new single "When I'm Older." Her debut album, Ashlyn, is heading your way May 7!
Photo: Getty Images