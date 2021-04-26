Ashe Opens Up About Her Anxieties Around Aging In Birthday Post

"This is the first year I haven't felt anxious about getting older. I’m so proud of who I’ve become in 28 years. I used to feel nervous as I watched other artists achieve so much success at such young ages,” she explained. “I wasn’t seeing other female artists 'make it' if they were older than 22 as if there was some cut off age to success.”

She continued reminding herself and fans that many successful women didn't become successful until their late 20s and early 30s as proof that there is no reason anyone should feel like they have to figure everything out when they're still super young.

“Carole King turned 28 the day before 'tapestry' was released, Meryl Streep was 28 in her on-screen debut and my ultimate hero, Diane Keaton was 31 in the movie that broke her acting career,” she wrote. “These women have had lifelong careers and legacies so whoever needs to hear this, you don’t have to have it figured out, take your time, you have time.”

Ashe recently dropped her new single "When I'm Older." Her debut album, Ashlyn, is heading your way May 7!

Photo: Getty Images